Obituary: Nulter, Fred L.

Fred L. Nulter, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at home after a long illness.

He was born March 14, 1935, in Eatons, WV, a son of the late Harry and Mae Nulter.

Fred was a member of 36th Street Church of Christ in Vienna. He was married for 67 years to Martha Galloway Nulter.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Steve (Gena), Tim and Beth (Chuck); grandchildren, Steven (Christy), Elizabeth, Michelle (Brett), Lauren, Kyle, Anna, Tiffany, Zack and Josh; and six great-grandchildren.

Fred enjoyed ham radio and making recordings of all types. He could fix anything!

The family gives special thanks to Della, Beth, Linda, Natalie and Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff, who helped care for Fred.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, July 20, 2023, starting at 11:00 am, prior to the funeral at 1:00 pm, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Vienna.

