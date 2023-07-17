Obituary: Ramsey, Duane Leon Sr.

Duane Leon Ramsey Sr., born January 7, 1935, left his bodily life on July 15, 2023 at the young age of 88 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in West Virginia to Clarence and Vecie Ramsey. He served in the Marines, Air Force, Army and retired from the National Guard. He fought in the Korean War at the young age of 16. Upon returning home he married the love of his life Jacolyn Carpenter on September 30, 1953. Together they had 8 children, Jacalyn Goodwill (Larry) of Marietta, Cheryl Perry (Danny) of Bradenton, Florida, Melissa Almonte of Marietta, Duane Ramsey Jr. (Brenda) of New Matamoras, Shaun Bronson of Marietta. Son in laws, Doug Carpenter of Bradenton, Florida, Tracy Bronson of Marietta. His dog Rascal and a kitty that adopted him. He has 15 grandchildren, Doug Carpenter Jr. (Shoshanna), Tina Williams, Bobbie Jo Bragg (Kenny), Misty Sears (Mark), Shawna Offenberger (Joe), Christina Kawecki (Dean), Steven Graessle (Linda), Sahara Perry, Dj Perry, Ryan Trippett (Katie), Tara Ramsey, Linda Hall, TJ Bronson, Zachary Ramsey, Tyler Ramsey, 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sister, Katherine, 2 daughters, Kathryn Carpenter, Diana Ramsey, son Clifton Ramsey, 3 son-in-laws Gary Sears, Robert Lee, George Almonte and granddaughter, April Carpenter. He attended Family Revival Center in Reno. Upon his request he will be cremated, with graveside services. Burial will be in Gravel Bank Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

A Celebration of Life and dinner will take place at Reno Christian Center on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre has been entrusted with the family’s needs.

The family would like to thank, Waterview Point and staff at MMH for the care of Duane Ramsey Sr.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

