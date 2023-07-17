Obituary: Richardson, Russell Eugene

Russell Eugene Richardson, 89 of Williamstown, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his residence.

He was born January 4, 1934 at Parkersburg, WV, son of Herman E. Richardson and Ida Marie Hendershot Richardson. Russell was a graduate of Williamstown High School. He was a member of the Evergreen Bible Church of Williamstown, WV. Russell enjoyed his family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was employed by Union Carbide/Elkem Metals for thirty-four years until his retirement in 1988. He also worked for Waddell & Reed, Inc for several years, the Vernon Company as a sales representative, and for Kaeser & Blair.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Nichols Richardson; four brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include one son, Kenneth Richardson of Tampa, FL; two daughters, Linda Petty (Richard) of Williamstown, WV and Nancy Flanders of Williamstown, WV; six grandchildren, Matthew Petty, Megan Ludwig, Ben Petty, Emily Petty, Tiffany Flanders, and Kelsey Flanders; three great-grandchildren, Zoey and Zachery Ludwig and Colton Petty due to arrive in October; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown with Pastor Kevin Kratzer officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Richardson family.

