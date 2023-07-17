Obituary: Sims, Charles Everett

Charles Everett Sims
Charles Everett Sims(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charles Everett Sims, 88, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday July 14, 2023 at Eagle Pointe.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Sherman B. and Clara (Varner) Sims.

He retired after thirty-four years from Diamond Glass.  He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.  His greatest joy was spending time with his family.  His greatest recreational love was golf and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years Delores J. (Cheuvront) Sims; daughter Joy States (Rick) of Waverly, WV; grandchildren Lindsey States and Stacy Varner Hull (Jamey); great grandchildren Tyler Hull and Willa Massey; great great grandson Colt Hull; and sister RoseMary McNichols (Bob) of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Jan Varner; granddaughter Renee States; and two brothers Sherman B. “June” Sims, Jr. and Herbert Sims.

Services will be Thursday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.  Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Tanker truck turnover results in fatality
Two arrested on counterfeit charges
Two arrested in connection to counterfeit money
K9 Drago and handler look for continued support for contest
K9 Drago and handler look for continued support for contest
National Ice Cream Day at Frostee Shoppe
Belpre ice cream shop sees an increase on National Ice Cream Day
Richard "Flea" Madison (left) and Nathan Charles Davis (right).
Parkersburg drug investigation leads to five charged

Latest News

Nelma Elaine White
Obituary: White, Nelma Elaine
Obituary: Nulter, Fred L.
Obituary: Sinnett, Michael A. Sr.
Obituary: Gore, Mary Alice