Obituary: Sims, Charles Everett

Charles Everett Sims, 88, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday July 14, 2023 at Eagle Pointe. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Sherman B. and Clara (Varner) Sims.

He retired after thirty-four years from Diamond Glass. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. His greatest recreational love was golf and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years Delores J. (Cheuvront) Sims; daughter Joy States (Rick) of Waverly, WV; grandchildren Lindsey States and Stacy Varner Hull (Jamey); great grandchildren Tyler Hull and Willa Massey; great great grandson Colt Hull; and sister RoseMary McNichols (Bob) of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Jan Varner; granddaughter Renee States; and two brothers Sherman B. “June” Sims, Jr. and Herbert Sims.

Services will be Thursday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

