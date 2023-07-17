Obituary: Sinnett, Michael A. Sr.

Michael A Sinnett Sr, 68, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on July 4th, 2023.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Sinnett Jr (Pat) of Marietta Ohio, his sister, Shelly Forinash(Robby) of Marietta Ohio, his son, Michael A Sinnett Jr (Tia) of Idaho, his daughter, Jennifer Starcher (Tony) of West Virginia, his son, Andrew Hall (Heather) of Marietta, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren Julianna Coomer (Sam) of Cincinnati, Haley Murphy (Buck) of West Virginia, Kylee and Matthew Sinnett of Idaho, Finn Hall of Marietta Ohio, and Sophia Hall of Pennsylvania. One Great Grandson Cooper of Cincinnati. Also nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service held at the Marietta Church of God located on Colegate Drive in Marietta at 6pm on Thursday, July 20th, 2023. No graveside services at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at director@Lankfordfh.com.

