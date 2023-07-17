Obituary: Swiney, Robert Brandon

Robert Brandon Swiney, 56, of Parkersburg, WV passed away, due to natural causes, on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born November 8, 1966 in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Mary Louise “Brandon” Grinter and R.B. Grinter.

Robert was a heavy equipment operator and was very proud of his work drive. He loved animals, especially cats, was always smiling, very charismatic and loved telling people what to do. He was a Steelers fan, a social butterfly, and enjoyed hanging with his buddies.

Robert is survived by his children, Brandon Paul Lincoln (Shanna) of Parkersburg, WV, Brandon Mykel Perdew (ShaMyra) of Fairmont, WV and Sabrina Louise Swiney of Belpre, OH; siblings, Judy Brown of Charleston, WV, Starr Shope of Columbus, OH, Rocky Grinter and Chris Grinter both of Parkersburg, WV; special friend, Amy Shiftlet; niece, Toi Doyle; nine grandchildren; and many friends and family that will miss him.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Shiftlet and Anna Perdew - mother of Brandon Perdew and Sabrina Swiney.

Memorial services will be held 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Swiney family.

