Obituary: Wheeler, David A. Jr.

David A. Wheeler Jr., 22 of Belpre, Ohio died at his home following a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family. He was born on March 6, 2001 and was the son of the late David Andrew Wheeler Sr. and Kari Wheeler of Belpre, Ohio. He was a 2020 graduate of Belpre High School where he had been a wrestler. He had attended WSCC in Marietta, Ohio. He had been employed by the WV State Roads and Wincore. He loved his animals and was an avid fan of Anime ONE PIECE.

Survivors include his mother, Kari Wheeler of Belpre, Ohio, a brother, Alex Wheeler, sister, Kenzie Sarver, his step father, Aaron Sarver, grandparents, Bill and Pam Roberts, grandmother, Teresa Wheeler, aunt, Becky Null and his great uncle, Andy VanFossen. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Tony Tony Chopper (TTC) and his puppy, Leia.

He was preceded in death by his father, David A. Wheeler Sr., and grandfather, K. Robert Simms.

Services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Reverend David Hubbard officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. In honor of David the family ask that you do an random act of kindness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

