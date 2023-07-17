Obituary: White, Nelma Elaine

Nelma Elaine White
Nelma Elaine White(None)
Nelma Elaine White, 75, of Rosedale, WV, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023, at her home after battling a long illness. Elaine was born in Rosedale, WV on March 29, 1948. She was the oldest daughter to the late Edward and Georgia Miller.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Buck White of 51 years, and her four sons and daughter-in-laws, Mike White and Janet Mazanek of Rosedale, Fred and Barbara White of Sand Fork, Ermine and Ashley White of Sand Fork, and Sherman and Sue Ann White of Rosedale. Elaine is also survived by siblings, Mildred Muniz, Linda Jones, Clarice Burns, Darlene Rexroad, Roger Miller, Benny Miller, Adrian Miller, and Fred Miller and her 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Elaine was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed attending church and reading her Bible. She also loved taking care of everyone’s babies and kept a smile on her face till her very last day.

A graveside service for Elaine will be directed by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, W, on July 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Miller Cemetery by her home. Services will be led by Charles Brady.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

