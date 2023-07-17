Obituary: Wix, Vonnie Jean (Jeanie)

Vonnie Jean (Jeanie) Wix
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Vonnie Jean (Jeanie) Wix, 84, of Parkersburg passed away July 13, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Jeanie was born in Weston WV on May 26, 1939 the daughter of James and Carrie McCauley.

Jeanie loved God and her family. When spending time in a room with her there would never be a quiet nor dull moment. Whether she was humming a song, sharing a story, or making a plan to pull someone’s leg; she ensured there was a smile on your face and your heart was overflowing with love and joy. Jeanie was the person who would give you her last bite of food or the shirt off her back, yet she would pull you in to misbehave with her moments later. She will be deeply missed.

She was an avid bowler in the area for many years. She enjoyed being with her bowlers, forming friendships that would last for many years, if you were lucky she would introduce you to her friend “Patty.” She served as secretary in the Monday Mixers at Emerson Lanes for 42 years. The highlight of her bowling career was when she was inducted into the Parkersburg USBC Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jeanie was a loving wife to Ralph Stephen Wix. A mother to Kimberly Jo Fitcher(Bo) of Mount Holly NC and Nancy Alicia Gherke of Parkersburg; sister to Lawrence McCauley(Carolyn) of Mansfield OH. She adored her grandchildren CJ Fitcher, James Fitcher III, Christopher McCulloch(Leah), Jessica McCulloch, Megan Wix, Stephen Gherke, and Bayley Gherke. Also  great-grandchildren Kyleigh McCulloch, Kellcey McCulloch, Addison Gherke, Cooper Gherke, and Milahni Malkemes. As well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Lawrence E Wix, son-in-law Mark Gherke, sisters Louise Lester(Shirley), Garnet Villers(Donnolly),  Nancy Plummer(Ronald), brother Ralph McCauley, and grandson Lawrence Alexander Wix.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 7:00pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be 4-7 before the service.

