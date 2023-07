PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A power outage has forced the Parkersburg YMCA to close.

The power will likely remain out for the rest of the day.

The outage occurred on Monday, July 17, 2023, around 4:30 p.m.

All children at the Parkersburg YMCA will need to be picked up as soon as possible.

The YMCA is unsure what has caused the power outage at this time.

