Relay for Life of Wood County celebrates 30th anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Relay for Life of Wood County celebrates their 30th anniversary this Saturday. On July 22, Relay for Life is hosting a multitude of events for those participating in the relays and for those in the community who want to show their support. The day will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Parkersburg High School, where they will start their first event. This year, the first event they will be doing is a parade. The parade will focus on cancer survivors and the teams who signed up for the relays. The parade will go from the school to City Park, where the rest of the activities will be available.

At City Park, beginning at 5:00 p.m. the cancer survivors participating will take their first lap in the relay and will start the events of the night. There will be the relay event, a car show, kids games, a country store where people can win prizes, and live musical acts from Track 9 and Smith Family Singers. There is also going to be a community dinner which allows for everyone involved with Relay for Life and community members to join. Relay for Life asks those who attend the dinner to donate ten dollars towards the organization’s fundraising efforts. The day will wrap up at 9:00 p.m. with the luminary ceremony held by the pond in City Park.

“Just come and enjoy the evening!” says Community Development Manager Carmen Hathaway on why folks should come to the event on Saturday.

“Any donation counts, every penny counts, so we would appreciate the support,” Hathaway continues.

If you are interested in attending any Relay for Life events or would like to become involved in the relay itself, click here.

