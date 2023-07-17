State police launch ‘Move Over’ initiative

(WBRC)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has joined forces with West Virginia State Police, as well as four other state police departments, to focus on move over violations.

“Move over” refers to the Ohio law that requires drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

This is not exclusive to Ohio; a version of this law exists in all 50 states.

Since 2018, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were struck in 61 crashes that were “move over” related, according to OSHP.

During that same time period, the patrol issued 26,739 move over violation citations.

The move over initiative began on Sunday, July 16, and will continue through Saturday, July 22.

During this time, OSHP and West Virginia State Police will be conducting high-visibility enforcement and giving special attention to move over violations.

