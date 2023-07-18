Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers Coalition returns from Virginia trip with new ideas for community

Marietta, OH (WTAP) - The Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers Coalition (AOMC) returns from Virginia with big plans. The AOMC organized a trip to Danville, Virginia to visit the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research and the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center. On July 11 the organization brought 34 community members consisting of directors, superintendents, and deans from Ohio State University, Ohio University, Washington State Community College, Hocking College, Marshall University, Fort Frye, Noble Local Schools, Warren, and other educational institutions. The goal of the trip was to learn how they can bridge the gap between manufacturing and education in the Appalachian area.

Program manager, George Bilokonsky, said that a big focus was on curriculum and how it can target students’ interests in manufacturing from being seen as a “dirty job”.

“The message that everyone on this bus was trying to figure out how to get to the younger students and figure out that transparent pathway that this is something you can do for a living and how to get there.”

Not only was the goal to bridge education and manufacturing, but to also improve the economy of southeastern Ohio and Appalachia as a whole. We spoke with the president of AOMC, Linn Yost, on why they decided to travel to Danville.

“Danville is a super thriving community and they attribute their growing economy to workforce development,” Yost said.

Yost said one of the biggest impacts was the networking done among the entire group and that meetings among educators and community leaders are already in the works.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.