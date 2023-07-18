Damon Metheney taking over Frontier Cougars football program

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

Damon Metheney is living out his dream of being the head coach for the school he played for, as this off-season he took over for Russ Morris as the head coach for the Frontier Cougars football team.

Metheney played for Frontier from 2013 to 2016, and has spent the last three years on the sideline as an assistant coach. Morris recommended Metheney to be the head coach after the team’s playoff loss to Caldwell in October.

Metheney says that it has been an adjustment as a first year head coach, as he is taking on many more responsibilities than he had in the past.

He ensures that all the hard work his team has put in this off-season, as he predicts his Frontier squad will surprise people in 2023, and make the playoffs in Ohio Division VII for the fourth consecutive season.

The Cougars open up their 2023 season at home against Bridgeport on August 17 at 7 p.m.

