Damon Metheney taking over Frontier Cougars football program

Damon Metheney takes over for Russ Morris as the Frontier football coach
Damon Metheney takes over for Russ Morris as the Frontier football coach(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

Damon Metheney is living out his dream of being the head coach for the school he played for, as this off-season he took over for Russ Morris as the head coach for the Frontier Cougars football team.

Metheney played for Frontier from 2013 to 2016, and has spent the last three years on the sideline as an assistant coach. Morris recommended Metheney to be the head coach after the team’s playoff loss to Caldwell in October.

Metheney says that it has been an adjustment as a first year head coach, as he is taking on many more responsibilities than he had in the past.

He ensures that all the hard work his team has put in this off-season, as he predicts his Frontier squad will surprise people in 2023, and make the playoffs in Ohio Division VII for the fourth consecutive season.

The Cougars open up their 2023 season at home against Bridgeport on August 17 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tanker truck turnover results in fatality
Two arrested on counterfeit charges
Two arrested in connection to counterfeit money
O'Brien is at large after shooting WVSP trooper.
UPDATE: WVSP shooter reportedly dead.
K9 Drago and handler look for continued support for contest
K9 Drago and handler look for continued support for contest
National Ice Cream Day at Frostee Shoppe
Belpre ice cream shop sees an increase on National Ice Cream Day

Latest News

Wrestlers heading to Fargo for nationals
Wrestlers from Parkersburg will compete in Fargo, ND at a national level
Wrestlers to represent Parkersburg at National Tournament in North Dakota
Tom Harvey
Former coach of Patrick Copen speaks on players success
W.Va. Transfer Rule
High school athlete transfer rule causes shakeups for teams