Eastern Local School District to provide school supply kits for K-12 students

REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - School supplies can be expensive to meet student needs.

Eastern Local School District is purchasing school supply kits for all K-12 students for the 23-24 school year.

Over 700 students are enrolled in the district.

The district received grants that should cover the cost of the supply kits for all students.

The back-to-school kits will include all essential items from each grade’s supply list.

Kits will also provide tools for families to engage with students at home.

District superintendent Nick Dettwiller hopes the supplies will help ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping for all families.

“If the parents were having to choose between school supplies and whether that kid can play football, or whether that kid can be on the archery team or whether that kid can do any number of activities. We want to try to increase those opportunities because we know there is way more to school than what goes on in the classroom.”

Families of elementary children will need to supply backpacks, a personal refillable water bottle, and gym shoes for their child, according to a release from the district.

The school supply kits are scheduled to be available at the districts open house on August 24.

