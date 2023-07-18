Harmar Days prep causes train cars to end up on Gilman Avenue

As the city of Marietta prepares for the Harmar Days Festival, the group heading it said they experienced a minor issue.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Historic Harmar Bridge Company board chairman, Larry Sloter said during the preparation for the festival, the group looked to move the box cars to the middle section of the rail.

But while moving the cars, Sloter said the cars were moved more than what was expected as one of the box cars went into the road on Gilman Avenue.

Sloter said this prep is still according to plan and the potential of the box car going into the street was expected. He added all of this work is still new to the festival group.

“We’ve not moved the rail cars since they were put into place. But the Mustang Aerial is who we’re working with. They’re very familiar with moving rail cars. So, it’s run of the mill for them. But we did need to move them so we could re-arrange things and that’s something that was planned and understood. I think because it just caught some people off guard because not everyone knew what was happening,” Sloter said.

The Harmar Days Festival is set to happen on July 28-30.

