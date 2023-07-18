Marietta City Council to fund GreenCab program through August

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta City Council will continue to fund the GreenCab Program, but not for long.

The council voted to provide $15,150 of American Rescue Plan Act funds that will keep the GreenCab program running through the middle of August. After that, Ward One Councilman and Finance Committee chair Michael Scales says the city just doesn’t have room in its budget at this time.

The GreenCab Program has offered accessible evening and night-time transportation for people with disabilities since January. GreenCab owner John Rinaldi says the program was a six-month pilot program from the get go, so losing the city’s support isn’t disheartening.

Rinaldi said he expects the program to grow in the near future. “I think with where the conversation is heading is to a potential larger partner, maybe with the mobility management program, maybe with ODOT,” he told the council. “I think this program has been successful at getting us right to there.”

The program grew substantially in the last six months, going from serving 100 people in its first month to over 1,000 in its fifth month.

Rinaldi says GreenCab will be meeting with several potential partners in the near future. If they don’t find other funding, the ability of the program to continue at its current cost of $3 per ride is in jeopardy. Gary Grant, GreenCab’s technology administrator, said that without being subsidized, rides could cost upwards of $20. Both Rinaldi and Grant said they expect to find a partner.

