Marietta College appoints a new interim president

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College’s new interim president is Dr. Margaret Drugovich.

“I would consider Marietta College to be among the best institutions of higher learning in the country. And so, it’s a real honor to be here,” Drugovich said.

Drugovich has spent many years in education at the college level. Including serving as a full-time vice president at Ohio Wesleyan and earning her doctorate, and being the president of Hartwick College at Oneonta, New York.

And now, she returns to her home state of Ohio.

“So, I was very much looking forward to returning,” Drugovich said. “I had a great 14 years, and I really enjoyed the time that I spent in New York. But this is really my home.”

She said she will be filling in for this role for the 2023 through 2024 school year as the college looks for the next president. She added she can make sure to accomplish Marietta College’s goals for next school year while this goes on.

“And some of the things that the college would like to accomplish this year are things that I can help with,” Drugovich said. “So, for example, really taking a laser focus on our near-term goals. Making sure that our programs are right for the students who are in the marketplace today and what they’d like to learn and understand and the careers they’d like to prepare for.”

Drugovich added she is already a fan of the Marietta College community after spending some time in the area. And said she doesn’t know if she will continue working in education or retire after her one-year term.

