Marietta College Women’s Basketball hosts annual basketball camp

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Fresh off an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16, the Marietta College Pioneers women’s basketball team hosted their annual basketball camp for girls grades five to ten.

Excluding 2020 due to COVID-19, this is the tenth year the program has held the camp and they have seen their numbers soar each year.

“It’s really cool. So we’ve been doing it outside 2020 for the last 10 years and the support that we got this year for it. I think last year was our biggest camp effort,” said head coach Kole Vivian. “I think 70 this year were over 100 and all the players here have great attitudes. They’re looking to get better. They’re really, really great teammates too. So it’s been a really fun camp so far.”

This years camp was a record high in attendance with over 100 campers looking to learn the game of basketball from some of the areas best.

These camps bring together Pioneers past and present to help give back to the community and prepare the next generation of female basketball players in the area.

“When you know. That, like a team, has been like good and like a program is like good. You like, want to go to that camp? So like they like. Not that they, like, respect it, but like they value it more because like they feel like we know what we’re talking about a little bit. So like I Think that’s going to help a lot,” said Marietta College Alumna, Erin Hahn.

