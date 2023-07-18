Obituary: Fitzpatrick, Beverly Jo Tuel

Early morning, July 15, 2023, Beverly Jo Tuel Fitzpatrick, 87 of Belmont, WV, found peace and healing from an extended illness as she passed from this side of eternity to her heavenly home. Beverly, the eldest of two children, was born, February 2, 1936, to Eleanor Umpleby Tuel and Theodore S. “Buck” Tuel in Clarksburg, WV. She was preceded in death by both her parents and her brother, Ted Tuel. She is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, John; daughters, Nancy Weber, Kimberly Hill Munoz, Johnna (Lee) Cochran, and Lara (Schoch) Donahoe; grandchildren, Chad Morgan, Jeremy Morgan, Matt Hill, Taylor Cochran, Caleb Donahoe, Chance Donahoe, Jesse Donahoe, and Maggie Donahoe; and several great-grandchildren.  Beverly was a 1954 graduate of Sistersville High School, a member of the St. Marys United Methodist Church, and was retired from the WV Telephone Company. She was a well-known seamstress.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2 P. M. at the Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV, with the Rev. Clare Sulgit and Pastor Kay Larsen officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 2 P. M. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasants County Humane Society, 669 Pike Road, St. Marys, WV 26170. An online guest register is available at https://www.ingramfh.com/.

