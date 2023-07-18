Obituary: Morris, Christine Anne

Christine Anne Morris, 63, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on July 15, 2023, at her home.

She was born December 26, 1959, in Bridgeport, CT, a daughter of the late Edward John and Marian Rose Severine Morris.

She is survived by her spouse Carl Whitman, sons Robert (Tammy) Kowalski, Jr. and Patrick (Ruth) Kowalski, sister Diane (Doug) Palumbo, and grandchildren Elizabeth, Mason, Cole, Kimberlie, and Joshua.

A memorial service will be held at Lift Jesus Higher Fellowship on July 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, has been entrusted with assisting Christine's family.

