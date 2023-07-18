Obituary: Richards, Mary Frances

Mary Frances Richards, 95, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Stonerise Belmont in Belmont, WV.

Mary was born November 5, 1927, in Mole Hill, WV, a daughter of the late Edmond and Ida Ann (Shepherd) Gray. She worked in the garment industry of Ritchie County as a seamstress and she also was a loving and caring homemaker for her family. She was a longtime member of the Pennsboro Church of God and she greatly loved cats and watching the birds.

She is survived by her son, Edgar Davis, Jr. (Lanette) of Pennsboro, WV; grandchildren, Athena Wood (Jason) of Mineral Wells, WV; James Davis (Amber) of Pennsboro, WV; Maranda McClaskey (Brian) of Harrisville, WV; great grandchildren, Christian Moneypenny; Victoria Davis; Samantha McClaskey; Brylon McClaskey; and her great great grandson, Braxton Leggett.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Edgar Davis, Sr.; 2nd husband, Rev. Francis Richards; brothers, Edward Gray, Cecil Gray, Harry Gray, Sonny Gray; sister, Beatrice Mossor, and special friend, John Mossor.

Funeral services will be 3pm, Friday, July 21, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Pastor Chad Kopshina officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

