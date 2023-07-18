Obituary: Wilson, Thomas King

Thomas King Wilson, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away at 10:45 pm, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at WVU Medical Center.

Tom was born December 9, 1941 in Marietta and raised by Vincent Etter and Mary King. He was employed by Conrail Railroad as a car man and was a veteran of the U. S. Navy.

On June 1, 1878, he married Julia Martin who survives with nephew Kenneth (Karen) Hamilton of Elkhart, IN who was raised like a son, daughter Tricia (Mike) Holland of Parkersburg and son Jesse (Sarah) Wilson of Boones Mill, VA; grandchildren: Korie Hildebrecht, Carter Holland, Elijah Holland, Hunter Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, mother and brother John Etter.

Graveside military services will be held on Friday (July 21) at 11:30 am at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran’s Cemetery in Dunbar, West Virginia. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

