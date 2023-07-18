Obituary: Wilson, Thomas King

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thomas King Wilson, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away at 10:45 pm, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at WVU Medical Center.

Tom was born December 9, 1941 in Marietta and raised by Vincent Etter and Mary King.  He was employed by Conrail Railroad as a car man and was a veteran of the U. S. Navy.

On June 1, 1878, he married Julia Martin who survives with nephew Kenneth (Karen) Hamilton of Elkhart, IN who was raised like a son, daughter Tricia (Mike) Holland of Parkersburg  and son Jesse (Sarah) Wilson of Boones Mill, VA; grandchildren:  Korie Hildebrecht, Carter Holland, Elijah Holland, Hunter Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, mother and brother John Etter.

Graveside military services will be held on Friday (July 21) at 11:30 am at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran’s Cemetery in Dunbar, West Virginia.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tanker truck turnover results in fatality
Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery
Two arrested on counterfeit charges
Two arrested in connection to counterfeit money
Car driving wrong way hits motorcycle
State police launch ‘Move Over’ initiative

Latest News

Mary Frances Richards
Obituary: Richards, Mary Frances
Obituary: Morris, Christine Anne
Beverly Jo Tuel Fitzpatrick
Obituary: Fitzpatrick, Beverly Jo Tuel
Vonda Mae McCray
Obituary: McCray, Vonda Mae