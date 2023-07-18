Ohio man busted with drugs on I-77

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – A Canton, Ohio man is incarcerated for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine in Washington County.

Joseph Andrew Russ, 36, was pulled over around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, near Pioneer Township on the southbound side of I-77.

During the traffic stop, a deputy believed he smelled marijuana coming from the inside of Russ’ car.

Russ admitted he had marijuana in the car and as a result, his car was searched, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, law enforcement found a jar with baggies full of approximately 70 grams of suspected cocaine and five grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Russ was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail.

He appeared in Marietta Municipal Court and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

