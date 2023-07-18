Ohio man busted with drugs on I-77

Jospeh Andrew Russ
Jospeh Andrew Russ(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – A Canton, Ohio man is incarcerated for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine in Washington County.

Joseph Andrew Russ, 36, was pulled over around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, near Pioneer Township on the southbound side of I-77.

During the traffic stop, a deputy believed he smelled marijuana coming from the inside of Russ’ car.

Russ admitted he had marijuana in the car and as a result, his car was searched, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, law enforcement found a jar with baggies full of approximately 70 grams of suspected cocaine and five grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Russ was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail.

He appeared in Marietta Municipal Court and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tanker truck turnover results in fatality
Trooper Courtney Casey
UPDATE: WVSP Trooper to make full recovery
Two arrested on counterfeit charges
Two arrested in connection to counterfeit money
Car driving wrong way hits motorcycle
State police launch ‘Move Over’ initiative

Latest News

Ohio Secretary of State LaRose announces run for U.S. Senate
Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office swears in K-9 Luna
Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office swears in new K-9 officer
Marietta College appoints a new interim president
Experts look to help with student debt issues after Supreme Court ruling