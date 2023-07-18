Ohio Secretary of State LaRose announces run for U.S. Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced his campaign for United States Senate.

LaRose announced his run for senator on Monday, June 17, 2023.

LaRose’s campaign focuses on his “proven, battle-tested, conservative leadership” in Ohio, according to his website.

LaRose enlisted in the United States Army after graduating high school and earned several honors including the Army Green Beret.

He served in the Ohio state senate before becoming Ohio Secretary of State in 2018.

The next U.S. Senate election in Ohio will take place in November 2024.

