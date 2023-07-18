Regional advocates encourage federal funding for Ohio River restoration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pollutants from the Ohio River Valley’s lengthy industrial history, including mercury and PFAS chemicals, continue to threaten the region, according to a report from American Rivers.

That’s why the West Virginia Rivers Coalition is encouraging federal funding to restore the Ohio River. “The best science shows us that these toxic pollutants have very serious health impacts to both humans and ecosystems,” said Heather Sprouse, the coalition’s Ohio River Coordinator.

The federal government spends millions restoring important waterways across the country like the Great Lakes and the Chesapeake Bay. But right now, Sprouse said there are zero federal dollars spent on restoring the Ohio River. “One of the greatest vulnerabilities that we have right now is this lack of federal investment to prioritize community-driven solutions to common problems that are faced throughout the watershed,” Sprouse said. “We urgently need sustained, substantial federal investments to protect public health and promote the well-being of our river communities.”

Sprouse said restoration efforts around the Great Lakes spurred economic development. “Case studies have shown that for every dollar invested in Great Lakes restoration, that four dollars is generated for the regional economy,” she said. “And this includes improvements to local home values and development of amenities like outdoor recreation opportunities that increase quality of life.”

Sprouse said our region could see those same benefits. “The Ohio River Watershed stands to see those types of economic benefits if a restoration plan was fully implemented,” she said.

The Ohio River Basin Alliance, or ORBA, is a multi-state coalition across the Ohio River watershed representing hundreds of stakeholders, state and local agencies and nonprofits. ORBA has put together a comprehensive blueprint for federal action to restore the Ohio River that will be presented to congress members from the region this year.

