Rumpke renews contract with Marietta at a higher cost

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Marietta’s trash and recyclable service Rumpke’s contract was renewed to work for the city again, but comes with a higher cost. Rumpke of Ohio has been under contract with the City of Marietta since 2018 to collect trash and recycling in the city. That contract recently ended on June 30. Marietta issued a request to several different trash collection companies to see if another company would be the city’s new trash and recycling collector. It came down to Rumpke and Kimble Companies and going with Rumpke was $400,000 cheaper. With that decision, Rumpke was signed to be the collection provider for the next five years.

However, due to different costs needed to support Rumpke to collect around the city, the cost will go up for monthly trash services. These price increases mean for residential buyers monthly cost could go up 20% and for commercial buyers, maybe even more. This is due primarily to inflation costs, especially diesel fuel, spiking in recent years.

“If anyone has any problems with anything they can also call our office or they can call Rumpke directly, and we will certainly facilitate any issues that you have. We look forward to another five years with Rumpke,” said Marietta mayor, Josh Schlicher

