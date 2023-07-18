Warren High School hosts annual 7-on-7 football camp

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Football season is nearly in the air as regular season games kick off in a little over a month. On Saturday, Warren High School gave kids the opportunity to compete in a condensed version of football as they hosted a total of five schools for 7-on-7 games.

The Warren Warriors welcomed in the Waterford Wildcats, the Wirt County Tigers, the Roane County Raiders, and the South Point Pointers to their facilities as the athletes competed against schools they normally do not see on their schedules.

Warren is coming off a 4-6 season, and are going in to the second year of the Jimmy Peyton era. Coach Peyton used this opportunity and this off-season to instill his culture at Warren, which is “We, not Me.”

”Now that they’ve had a year of experience, you know some good things.” Peyton said. “We started out 1-5 but finished off 3-1, and the last half of this season, our kids were able to learn how to play their positions, play within the team and take that we not me mentality very seriously and it and it paid off for us.”

The Waterford Wildcats are coming off a 10-4 season, and a playoff victory in 2023. Head coach Eric McCutcheon is breaking in a young team, and they used the 7-on-7 camp to make his kids want to keep up the competition.

“I want our kids to go out, and compete every snap and every play,” McCutcheon said. “Don’t get down on your teammates. It’s the ultimate team sport and we just encourage each other and try to make kids play beyond what they think they can play. And if we can do that and we can accomplish that, it’s going to be great.”

The Wirt County Tigers finished 6-4 and just missed out on the Class A playoffs in West Virginia in 2022. Head coach Jason Hickman says with this young team, he wants to elevate in to the 16-team bracket in November.

“I definitely want to want us to get back into the playoff picture,” Hickman said. “Once we’re in, then we see where we get, but that’s definitely goal number one. So if we get there, I would consider it successful and then you know then go as far as we can.”

