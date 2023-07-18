Wood County Commission paid lobbyist to push for sales tax legislation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission spent $20,000 last year to lobby for legislation to impose a one percent county sales tax.

The commissioners hired lobbyist Richie Heath through the law firm Bowels Rice last year. Heath pushed state lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow counties to set a one percent sales tax in the 2023 legislative session.

The bill in question, Senate Bill 20, was introduced to the legislature on January 11, but never made it out of the Senate Government Organization Committee.

Commission President Blair Couch defended the push for the legislation, pointing out that cities like Parkersburg and Vienna already have municipal sales taxes imposed. “The only operation that we have at the county to raise revenue is to increase property tax,” Couch said. “And that goes to everybody that owns a car and everybody that owns a house. 1% gets everybody that comes into the county and buys something. So it’s a more fair tax. If you spend more you pay more; if you spend less you pay less.”

The Wood County Commission is not the only county governing body in the state to have hired lobbyists, with the Kanawha County Commission and the Wetzel County Assessor’s Office both also hiring lobbyists in the last legislative session, according to the West Virginia Ethics Commission. All local government offices in the state are required to report their lobbying activity to the Ethics Commission.

