Wood County Commissioners prepare to interview 911 director candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is getting closer to hiring a new 911 Director.

Commissioner Jimmy Columbo announced during the July 17 commission meeting that the commission has received seven applications for the 911 director position and will soon start the interview process. Columbo says the commissioners will consult with Sheriff and former 911 director Rick Woodyard in determining the required qualifications for the role.

Columbo says he and County Administrator Marty Seufer will conduct initial interviews, and that it’s likely that the final three candidates will interview before all three commissioners during regular commission meetings.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.