American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley is looking for volunteers, open house this Friday

MARIETTA, OHIO. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley is looking for volunteers.

With volunteers making up 90% of The Red Cross workforce, volunteers are needed, especially in Washington County, according to Sharon Kesselring.

Kesselring is the Executive Director for the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley.

She says that they are looking for people to help, specifically with disaster services.

The open house will be Friday, July 21, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

It will be held at the Washing County Emergency Management Officer at 204 Davis Ave. Suite C, Marietta, OH.

They ask you to park in the visitors parking spaces only.

There is no pre-registration, simply show up on Friday!

Kesselring explained what people will experience at the open house.

“... We’ll have some volunteers there that actually do this work for us to explain what it is they do. Like for instance, when someone’s house burnt down and and they’re desperate, they don’t know what to do next. American Red Cross is there to help them. We’re going to help them figure out what it is that they need, and how they can go about getting that, and we’re going to provide them some direct financial assistance for that, and also follow up with some other assistance if necessary; such as medical assistance or mental health assistance.... So we teach folks how to do that. We have training for it and we make sure they understand that they’ll be working in teams. [Friday] they’re going to get registered as a Red Cross volunteer....”

Kesselring explained why it’s important for people to be volunteers, saying they are the frontline troops.

“They’re the ones that actually respond to disasters, local disasters, home fires, flooding things.... So, we need those volunteers in place because we’re so slim on staff. It’s important we have volunteer staff to take care of our our community.”

If you have any questions you can contact todd.wines@redcross.org or call (304) 966-2317.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.