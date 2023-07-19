The City of Marietta works to ensure food vendors have permits to operate

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is working to ensure food vendors have permits to operate.

Mobile food vendors in Marietta are regulated and permitted by city codified ordinance on both public and private property.

Under the current ordinance, permitted events such as Riverfront Roar, River City Farmers Market, and the Sternwheel Festival; allows vendors to operate under the regulatory body overseeing the market or festival.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said the city became aware of a group that has not received the proper licensing.

Schlicher explained the ordinance has been on the books for ten years, but the city has not properly informed and enforced vendors on the regulations.

“It’s been an ordinance that has never really been enforced and really was not known. So, that’s kind of the fault of the city by not getting that out to them. We just want to give everyone a fair opportunity, so we are going to treat all vendors the same whether they’re from town or out of town. We just expect everybody to comply if they want to sell in the city.”

Food vendors must obtain proper licensing from the Mayor’s Office and the Marietta/Belpre Health Department.

Schlicher said the city will be sending out information to vendors.

He added the city will not be enforcing the permits until all vendors have been allowed a reasonable amount of time to obtain proper licensing.

A full look at the ordinance can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.