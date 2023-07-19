Free swim lessons to promote water safety

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Swim lessons are being held at City Park Swimming Pool to promote water safety.

The American Red Cross is hosting a swim program for people of all ages.

The volunteer led program has been operating in the Parkersburg area since 1958.

The swimmers are separated into groups based on skill level.

Red Cross Youth Director Mary Wright said the children are being tested every day for advancement.

“In the two hours of beginners we started out with 44 level ones and when we started class today we had ten level ones, so we move them up as quicjly as they progress.”

Wright added that the television program “Whales Tales” is used to make children water smart.

Longfellow, the animated whale provides safety tips for different situations and environments, such as waterparks, oceans, lakes and rivers.

