Lee Ann Cumpston to take over as Williamstown Elementary principal

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lee Ann Cumpston is the new principal at Williamstown Elementary School.

She said she is looking forward to building strong relationships with students and staff.

“I want to be a very open-door principal,” Cumpston said. “I have always been that way. So, I want my teachers and my families and the community and the kids to feel like they can come through here at any time. I am here to lead but also to support and help people grow into something better than what it already is.”

Cumpston said she is a product of Wood County Schools, and she was a principal at Franklin Elementary for nine years. She says this experience will help her.

“So, there will be things that are different at this school. But I feel like I have the skills that I need to handle whatever challenges or obstacles, or new learning opportunities come, we’re going to face those together as a school,” Cumpston said.

Cumpston said her goals for this upcoming school year will be to not only help students academically, But to provide a welcoming environment for them.

“The school should be a safe space where they can learn and grow as a complete child. Not just focusing on the academic piece,” Cumpston said.

Cumpston has 30 years of experience in education.

