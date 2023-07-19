Lee Ann Cumpston to take over as Williamstown Elementary principal

There is new leadership at Williamstown Elementary for the upcoming school year.
Lee Ann Cumpston to take over as Williamstown Elementary principal
Lee Ann Cumpston to take over as Williamstown Elementary principal(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lee Ann Cumpston is the new principal at Williamstown Elementary School.

She said she is looking forward to building strong relationships with students and staff.

“I want to be a very open-door principal,” Cumpston said. “I have always been that way. So, I want my teachers and my families and the community and the kids to feel like they can come through here at any time. I am here to lead but also to support and help people grow into something better than what it already is.”

Cumpston said she is a product of Wood County Schools, and she was a principal at Franklin Elementary for nine years. She says this experience will help her.

“So, there will be things that are different at this school. But I feel like I have the skills that I need to handle whatever challenges or obstacles, or new learning opportunities come, we’re going to face those together as a school,” Cumpston said.

Cumpston said her goals for this upcoming school year will be to not only help students academically, But to provide a welcoming environment for them.

“The school should be a safe space where they can learn and grow as a complete child. Not just focusing on the academic piece,” Cumpston said.

Cumpston has 30 years of experience in education.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jospeh Andrew Russ
Ohio man busted with drugs on I-77
Motorcycle pursuit started in Parkersburg and ended in Jackson County Wednesday morning
Gretchen Fleming’s family looks to outside agencies to help with case
Gretchen Fleming’s family discuss law enforcement outsourcing evidence to outside agencies
Meigs County man convicted for injuring an infant
Meigs County man convicted for injuring an infant
There was widespread storm damage Tuesday in Meigs County, Ohio.
Downburst caused storm damage reported in Meigs County, Ohio

Latest News

Parkersburg native helping Red Sox rookies reach Fenway Park
Parkersburg native helping Red Sox rookies reach Fenway Park
Law enforcement wants public to know how to identify phone scams
Law enforcement wants public to know how to identify phone scams
Deer Park Pool officially opens June 11, 2002. The City of Sparks says they have enough...
Free swim lessons to promote water safety
There was widespread storm damage Tuesday in Meigs County, Ohio.
Downburst caused storm damage reported in Meigs County, Ohio