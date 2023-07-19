Marietta Christmas in July parade takes place Saturday

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is celebrating Christmas in July with a parade this weekend. On July 22 at 5 p.m. groups from all over Marietta and Santa Claus himself will be present at the parade. Two years ago, the Christmas parade was canceled due to COVID-19. Once restrictions were lifted in the summertime, Marietta Main Street knew that they needed to make up for the missed parade and celebrate coming together with one in July. The parade is back in full swing after a break last year as something to celebrate in the community.

The route will start at Second and Ohio street, turn left onto Greene street, turn right onto Front street, turn right onto Putnam street, left onto Second street, and will end on Butler street. Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth street will all be closed from Greene street to the river for the lineup. The lineup location will start at the Levy House.

Marietta Main Street has also partnered with the Humane Society for the day. There will be a tent for the Humane Society where they may have some puppies and donation bins. Executive director of Marietta Main Street, Jennifer Tinkler, urges everyone who comes to the parade, to bring any type of pet supplies for donation.

“It’s a parade with Santa! It doesn’t get much better than that. Bring your kids, just come down and enjoy the day,” said Tinkler.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.