Motorcycle pursuit started in Parkersburg and ended in Jackson County Wednesday morning

(WSAZ)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A police pursuit of a motorcycle started in Parkersburg and ended in Jackson County early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the pursuit started around 4a.m. when law enforcement attempted to pull the driver over in Parkersburg.

Officials say the driver did not pull over, and crossed over into Jackson County, down Route 68 Harris Highway.

The pursuit ended at 4:30 a.m. when law enforcement blocked the roadway.

Parkersburg and Jackson County unites were on scene.

WTAP will update as more information becomes available.

