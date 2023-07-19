MOV first responders receive state wellness support

(Alexa Griffey)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – First responders in Athens, Meigs, and Washington Counties will receive state funding to help support wellness and staffing.

The funds come from the seventh round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program (OFRRRRP).

The nearly $4 million total in funding was announced on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley:

· Belpre Volunteer Fire Department will receive $100,000 to implement a wellness coordinator program for two years.

· Marietta Police and Fire Departments will receive $127,750 for up to 10 one-hour sessions with a crisis counselor for employees and a mobile wellness app.

· Middleport Police Department will receive $6,000 for sign-on bonuses for two new officers.

· Ohio University Police will receive $10,000 for sign-on bonuses for two new officers.

· The Washington County Board of Commissioners will receive $18,640.96 for sign-on bonuses for two new deputies and two new dispatchers.

Funding can be used for wellness programs that address mental, physical, and emotional health issues unique to first responders as well as recruitment and retention efforts like onboarding and training, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The OFRRRRP is administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

A total of $95 million will be awarded to law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments, and emergency medical services agencies as part of the program, according to DeWine.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jospeh Andrew Russ
Ohio man busted with drugs on I-77
Motorcycle pursuit started in Parkersburg and ended in Jackson County Wednesday morning
Meigs County man convicted for injuring an infant
Meigs County man convicted for injuring an infant
Gretchen Fleming’s family looks to outside agencies to help with case
Gretchen Fleming’s family discuss law enforcement outsourcing evidence to outside agencies
Purchasing agreement signed for Pleasants Power Station

Latest News

There was widespread storm damage Tuesday in Meigs County, Ohio.
Downburst caused storm damage reported in Meigs County, Ohio
Brandon Boucher
W.Va. man arrested for would-be child sex crimes
Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in Washington County
Christmas in July wreath
Marietta Christmas in July parade takes place Saturday