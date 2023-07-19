MOV first responders receive state wellness support

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – First responders in Athens, Meigs, and Washington Counties will receive state funding to help support wellness and staffing.

The funds come from the seventh round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program (OFRRRRP).

The nearly $4 million total in funding was announced on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley:

· Belpre Volunteer Fire Department will receive $100,000 to implement a wellness coordinator program for two years.

· Marietta Police and Fire Departments will receive $127,750 for up to 10 one-hour sessions with a crisis counselor for employees and a mobile wellness app.

· Middleport Police Department will receive $6,000 for sign-on bonuses for two new officers.

· Ohio University Police will receive $10,000 for sign-on bonuses for two new officers.

· The Washington County Board of Commissioners will receive $18,640.96 for sign-on bonuses for two new deputies and two new dispatchers.

Funding can be used for wellness programs that address mental, physical, and emotional health issues unique to first responders as well as recruitment and retention efforts like onboarding and training, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The OFRRRRP is administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

A total of $95 million will be awarded to law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments, and emergency medical services agencies as part of the program, according to DeWine.

