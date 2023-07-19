Obituary: Binegar, Donald Lee

Donald Lee Binegar, 79, of Newport passed away at 4:27 pm on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Highland Oaks in McConnelsville, OH. He was born on May 31, 1944 in Washington County to Kenneth and Verna McPeek Binegar.

Don was a Lawrence High School graduate and had worked as a coal miner and at Fenton Art Glass as a glass blower. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mowing grass. He loved to tinker on things and restore old cars with his brother.

Don is survived by his children: Christina Sebroski (John) of Pittsburgh, Brady Binegar (Pam) of Newport, Aaron Binegar (Sonja) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren: Chad and Megan Sebroski, Jessica Mason, Keith Binegar and Erica Simms; great grandchildren: Kristopher, Veronica, Kaydin, Aliyah, Rilynn, Oaklynn, Bryor and Vivian. He is also survived by siblings: Marla Arthur, Cheryl Thomas, Kyla Kidd, Shirley Riesenberger, Jerry Binegar and special friend, Sharon Heiney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James and David Binegar and sister Marilyn Mason.

Visitation will by Friday (July 21) from 1 until 3 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humane Society of the Mid Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta 45750.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.