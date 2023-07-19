Obituary: Burns, Stanley Thomas “Tom”

Stanley Thomas “Tom” Burns, 68, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio. He was the son of the late Wilmer W. and Mary Elizabeth Burns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Charles Burns and Mike Burns.

Born in Wood County, WV, Tom attended Wirt County High School before leaving to enter the U. S. Marines Corps. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, a truck driver and had Burns Logging. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Sherry; children Angie (Joe) Burrows, Belinda (Jared) McCroskey and Mitchell (Courtney) Burns; grandchildren Heather (Joey), Zachary (Brie), Kaleb (LeAnn), Alyssa (Jacob), J.T. (Rachel), Megan (Matthew), Michael (Brie), Samantha (Creed), Chaz, Braelyn, Aliyah, Kenzie, Emmy and Milee; great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Luke, Boston, Hunter, Dominic, Andrew, Shaylee, Lacey, Kasen, Lexi, Liam, Cara, Clint, Beau and Kaleea; siblings Dina McCloy, Jeannie Vannoy, Cathy (Randy) Buffington, Pat (Quick), Jeff (Kris) Burns, and Barry (Toni) Burns; sister-in-law Betty Burns and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. And Saturday July 22 from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 22, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Ken Heiney officiating. Interment will follow at Burns Family Cemetery. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Burns family with arrangements.

