Obituary: Burnside, Richard Lee “Rev”

Richard Lee “Rev” Burnside
Richard Lee “Rev” Burnside(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard Lee “Rev” Burnside, 50, formerly of Ivydale, WV, passed away at his home in Huntington, WV on July 5, 2023.

Richard was born on November 13,1972, Charleston WV. He was the son of Amos Burnside and Ruth Ellen (Criner) Burnside.  He attended Ivydale Elementary School, Clay County Middle School, and graduated from Clay County High School.  Richard moved from Ivydale to Huntington, WV, following the death of his mother in 2018.  He was employed by Imperial Bedding.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Amos and Ruth (Criner) Burnside of Ivydale, WV. Richard is survived by one brother, Phillip Burnside of Ivydale WV, two nieces, Brooklyn (Brian) Cottrell and Ashley Mae, one nephew Zaden Cottrell, two aunts and several cousins.  He had several good friends in Huntington WV with whom he worked.

A funeral service will be held at the Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Friday, July 21, 2023,  at 2:00, p.m.,  with the Rev. James Williamson officiating. 

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  Burial will be at the Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery in Nebo, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jospeh Andrew Russ
Ohio man busted with drugs on I-77
Motorcycle pursuit started in Parkersburg and ended in Jackson County Wednesday morning
Meigs County man convicted for injuring an infant
Meigs County man convicted for injuring an infant
Gretchen Fleming’s family looks to outside agencies to help with case
Gretchen Fleming’s family discuss law enforcement outsourcing evidence to outside agencies
Purchasing agreement signed for Pleasants Power Station

Latest News

Virginia Agnus Merrill
Obituary: Merrill, Virginia Agnus
Donald Lee Binegar
Obituary: Binegar, Donald Lee
Stanley Thomas “Tom” Burns
Obituary: Burns, Stanley Thomas “Tom”
Kenneth Lee Townsend
Obituary: Townsend, Kenneth Lee