Obituary: Burnside, Richard Lee “Rev”

Richard Lee “Rev” Burnside, 50, formerly of Ivydale, WV, passed away at his home in Huntington, WV on July 5, 2023.

Richard was born on November 13,1972, Charleston WV. He was the son of Amos Burnside and Ruth Ellen (Criner) Burnside. He attended Ivydale Elementary School, Clay County Middle School, and graduated from Clay County High School. Richard moved from Ivydale to Huntington, WV, following the death of his mother in 2018. He was employed by Imperial Bedding.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Amos and Ruth (Criner) Burnside of Ivydale, WV. Richard is survived by one brother, Phillip Burnside of Ivydale WV, two nieces, Brooklyn (Brian) Cottrell and Ashley Mae, one nephew Zaden Cottrell, two aunts and several cousins. He had several good friends in Huntington WV with whom he worked.

A funeral service will be held at the Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 2:00, p.m., with the Rev. James Williamson officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery in Nebo, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at stumpfuneralhomes.com

