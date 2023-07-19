Obituary: Dunn, Doris Elaine

It is with deep sadness that we announce that Doris Elaine Dunn, 86, of Vienna WV passed away on July 15, 2023 with her family by her side. Doris was born on September 3, 1936 in Sprague, WV to Carl Henry and Lena Hawks Lambert. She was the youngest of four children who all grew up in Beckley WV. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School where she loved playing the trumpet in the high school band. After graduating High School she attended Beckley College before marrying her high school sweetheart Robert Dunn in 1956. For 66 years years they have shared a wonderful life together raising three children, Diane Dunn McClure (Raymond), Sharon Dunn Yore (Everett), and Douglas Dunn (Berta), and took great joy in their seven grandchildren, Caitlin McClure Sherpa (Jimmy), Grant McClure, Nicholas Yore, Luke Yore, Kyle Dunn, Austin Dunn and Marissa Dunn.

Doris and Bob began their married life in St. Louis, Missouri, then enjoyed 10 years in their community in Columbus, Ohio, before relocating to Parkersburg in 1969. She loved being a homemaker and mother, an active church member of the First Presbyterian Church, a preschool teacher and volunteer at North Hills Swim and Racquet Club. After her eldest daughter moved on to college she decided she was ready for a new challenge and went into real estate. She began working as an agent before becoming a co-owner of Coldwell Banker Landmark Realtors and having a twenty year successful career.

Doris and Bob loved traveling with their family and friends. They so enjoyed their beach vacations with their kids and grandkids, their ski trips with friends, golfing on ladies day and gathering with her investment club. And she always looked forward to spending time with her Mom and sister Norma Jean (Sis), as well as her brothers and nieces and nephews in Charleston and Beckley, WV. She was a beautiful women inside and out with a smile that would light up a room.

Doris was preceded in death by her father and mother Carl and Lena, her brothers Howard Lambert and Elgie Lambert, and her sister Norma Jean Broyles Wood.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 1:00pm at The First Presbyterian Church on Juliana Street with a reception to follow at Parkersburg Country Club. The family will also receive friends at 11:30am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or the American Heart Association.

