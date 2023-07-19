Obituary: McCutcheon, Evon G.

Evon G. McCutcheon, 103, of Palestine, WV, passed away July 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Lucille Bise McCutcheon. Born in Roane County, she was a graduate of Spencer High School and was a member of Gilboa Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother Gelia McCutcheon, step-brother and his wife Kenneth and Doris Hylbert and her sister Lucille McCutcheon.

Ms McCutcheon is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins and a special friend for many years Virginia Bennett.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm.  Rev. Jim Bruce will officiate.  Burial will follow at Boggs Cemetery, State Route 14, between Cain’s Run and Conrad’s Run, Lucile, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the McCutheon family.

