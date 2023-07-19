Obituary: Merrill, Virginia Agnus

Virginia Agnus Merrill
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
Virginia Agnus Merrill, 97, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Stonerise – Eagle Pointe. She was born January 24, 1926 in Creston, WV, a daughter of the late Wirt and Marjorie Tyree Lee.

Virginia was a retired elementary school teacher for Wood Co. Schools, where she taught for 47 years. She was a 1943 graduate of Wirt Co. High School and a 1952 graduate of Marshall University. Virginia attended Calvary Mission Church. She enjoyed gardening, driving around town, and absolutely loved going to church.

She is survived by one sister, Frances McCallister of Houston, TX; niece, Ruth King; special friend, Kenneth Young (Becky); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Merrill; son, Mark Merrill; three step-sons, Glen Merrill (Norma); Gene Merrill (Patty); and Grey Merrill (Joyce);

Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. at 2:00 PM with Dustin McMillan officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2023 from 6-8 PM.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. is honored to serve the family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

