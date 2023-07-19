Obituary: Spears, Katie Geraldine

Katie Geraldine Spears, 95, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on July 17, 2023, at Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born on January 25, 1928, to Floyd Calvin Modesitt and Sophie Nelson Modesitt of Walker, WV. Katie was a stay-at-home mother all her life and raised four children with her late husband, Holly Andrew Spears. Katie was an active member of Stephenson United Methodist Church for many years where she served as a member of the Esther Circle, attended the Cunningham Sunday School class, and loved sewing quilts for others with her group.

She was a loving person who acted out her Christian faith. She was known for saying, “If you can’t say something nice about someone, don’t say anything at all.” The last ten years of her life she suffered from dementia but continued to smile, show gratitude, and offer kind words to others. Katie is survived by her son, Bruce Spears (Rhonda) of Vienna, WV and her son, Kenneth Spears (Sherry) of Tanner, WV; her daughter, Christine Henry (Andrew) of Colonial Heights, VA and her daughter, Kelly Gibson (Brian) of Vienna, WV; her sister, Bonnie McClung of Davisville, WV; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Holly Andrew Spears; three sisters and four brothers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Worthington Health Care Center for their love and care over the years. Special thanks to staff members Hillary, Kayla, Tracy, Lisa, Amber, and Paula. Thanks also to Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Spears family.

