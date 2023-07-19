Obituary: Townsend, Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee Townsend, 62, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in the arms of his wife and two sons. He was born on December 21, 1960 in Marietta, Ohio, to Donald and Patricia McCutcheon Townsend.

Kenny was a 1979 graduate of Fort Frye High School. He was a truck driver for 44 years, most recently for Isner Trucking in Marietta.

He is survived by his wife, DeeDee Daugherty Townsend, whom he married on July 10, 1982; two sons, Brent Townsend (Amanda) and Jacob Townsend (Rachael); five grandchildren all under the age of four, Jace, Emory, Dexter, Ella and Emelia, and one the way; his mother, Patricia Townsend; three siblings, Dave Townsend (Stephanie), Donna Newlon (Walt) and Carol Martin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Townsend.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until time of services.

His family would like to thank Dr. Cawley and her staff, Dr. Fisher and the ICU staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital, for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strecker Cancer Center, or to the Humane Society of the Mid-Ohio Valley. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Kenny’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

