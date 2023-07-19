State Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy to retire

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday the retirement of West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.

Sandy’s retirement is effective July 1, 2023.

“Jeff Sandy has done an amazing job as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Gov. Justice said. “He’s an honorable man who’s helped my administration in countless ways, and we will greatly miss his tireless work. I can never thank him enough for his service these past seven years and I wish him the absolute best in his retirement.”

Gov. Justice presented Sandy with a Distinguished West Virginian Award on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced he has appointed Mark Sorsaia as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, effective August 1, 2023.

“Mark is incredibly qualified to take the helm of this important agency, and I look forward to working closely with him,” Gov. Justice said.

Mark Sorsaia started his career as an assistant prosecuting attorney in 1988 and was elected as the Prosecuting Attorney of Putnam County West Virginia in 1996. He is currently serving in his fifth term as Prosecuting Attorney.

