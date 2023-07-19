Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in Washington County

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The suspect of a high-speed chase in multiple counties is still at large.

The pursuit began around 3 p.m. in Meigs County.

The driver of the car sped east toward Belpre and eventually Marietta.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said that the suspect abandoned the car somewhere in his jurisdiction.

Law enforcement is actively searching for the suspect, according to Sheriff Mincks.

WTAP will update this article as more information becomes available.

