Tree Down on Plum Street

Crews waiting for power company
(Pixabay)
By Emily Biles and Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A large tree limb is blocking the roadway at the 2100 block of Plum Street, according to Wood County 911 Dispatch.

Officials say the limb brought down both cable and power lines.

Crews are on the scene, but they are waiting for the power company to arrive.

The limb was cleared around 6 a.m., and the road is now open.

