UPDATE: One arrested in Parkersburg, Jackson County motorcycle pursuit

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A Parkersburg man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on an extensive pursuit.

Lester Lee Stewart Jr., 40, is charged with fleeing from an officer and reckless indifference.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, Parkersburg Police witnessed a motorcycle speeding southbound on the 1600 block of Market Street.

The officer attempted to catch up to the motorcycle driven by Stewart without lights.

Stewart then ran a red light at the intersection of 13th Street and Market Street and fled southbound to Williams Court Alley.

Parkersburg Police attempted to stop Stewart at the 1000 block of Williams Court Alley but were unsuccessful.

Stewart continued to flee through downtown Parkersburg down Anne Street and onto Route 50 West.

The motorcyclist increased his speed to around 85 mph in a 65-mph zone.

Stewart took the Route 50 Ravenswood exit onto Route 68 and again increased his speed to 85 mph, this time in a 55-mph zone.

After fleeing for another 20 miles, Stewart pulled over at Davis Run and Skull Run on Route 68 where he was arrested.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board thanks Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County 911 for assisting with the pursuit and arrest of Stewart.

