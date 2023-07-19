W.Va. man arrested for would-be child sex crimes

Brandon Boucher
Brandon Boucher(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A West Virginia man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a minor.

Brandon Boucher, 22, of Leon, W.Va., was arrested on the night of Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Boucher was arrested for attempting to pick up and have sex with a young Jackson County girl, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says he groomed the victim by soliciting her via cell phone, then traveled to Jackson County to engage in sexual relations with her.

Boucher was transported to South Central Regional Jail and will be arraigned in Magistrate Court on Wednesday, July 19.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ripley Police Department, Ravenswood Police Department, and West Virginia State Police during the arrest and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jospeh Andrew Russ
Ohio man busted with drugs on I-77
Motorcycle pursuit started in Parkersburg and ended in Jackson County Wednesday morning
Meigs County man convicted for injuring an infant
Meigs County man convicted for injuring an infant
Gretchen Fleming’s family looks to outside agencies to help with case
Gretchen Fleming’s family discuss law enforcement outsourcing evidence to outside agencies
Purchasing agreement signed for Pleasants Power Station

Latest News

MOV first responders receive state wellness support
Suspect still at large after pursuit ends in Washington County
Christmas in July wreath
Marietta Christmas in July parade takes place Saturday
UPDATE: One arrested in Parkersburg, Jackson County motorcycle pursuit